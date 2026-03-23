John Daly Takes Hilarious Tumble On Golf Course After Shot, Caught On Video

John's laughing, so we can too!

The golf legend took a hilarious spill on the course after hitting an impossibly difficult shot during a tourney this weekend ... and it was all caught on video!

The two-time Majors winner was playing in the Cologuard Classic at the La Paloma Country Club in Tucson, Arizona, on Sunday when Long John found himself in an awkward position ... forcing him to hit a shot from a steep hill.

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Impressively, Daly was able to get his shot off, but not without paying the price ... the 59-year-old lost his footing, and did a full-on belly flop, sliding down the hill before coming to a stop.

Bystanders, including Daly's friend Joel Cooley, immediately came to his rescue ... and Daly thought it was freaking hilarious.

JD even poked fun at himself by sharing the clip on Instagram, posting a video of the tumble to the classic Jackass theme song.

"Now you see me ... now you don't. Wait for it 👀#skillz," Daly said in his Instagram story.

"Bellyfloppin’ in the desert 🌵 🏜️ 🏌️‍♂️."

Of course, Daly is known not only for his awesome skills on the course but also for his colorful personality, so his joke about the belly-flop hardly comes as a shock.