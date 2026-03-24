Moses Moody Suffers Horrific Knee Injury on Dunk Attempt, 'It Looked Bad'

Moses Moody's would-be highlight turned into a nightmare after a failed dunk attempt left him with a gruesome non-contact knee injury ... the Warriors guard, in excruciating pain, had to be stretchered off the court.

The unfortunate moment happened during the Warriors-Mavericks game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas ... when Moses was on a fast break after stealing the ball from Cooper Flagg.

Prayers up for Moses Moody. pic.twitter.com/VKGTD29BR1 @edilsonbuzz

Moses -- averaging 12.1 points per game this season -- was about to go up for a wide-open dunk, but his left knee buckled right as soon as he planted.

The 23-year-old collapsed to the hardwood in serious pain, with a social media video showing his knee out of place ... and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr admitted it looked very bad.

"I just saw his leg buckle, and I saw him go down in a heap in pain," Kerr said at the post-game press conference. "We don't know what it is, but it sure looked bad, and just hoping for the best."

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"Whatever the best-case scenario is, that's what we're all hoping for, but it looked bad."

Several players also reacted to Moody's injury, including Flagg, who said he's praying for him and "whatever he’s gonna go through, it’s terrible."

While there's no official word on Moody, the injury could keep him out for the final stretch of the season.