Joe Burrow Hits Pool Party With Olivia Ponton

Joe Burrow is keeping the rumor mill hot … ’cause the Bengals QB was spotted pulling up to a Los Angeles pool party on Sunday with Olivia Ponton right by his side.

Burrow and Ponton now have been spotted together multiple times this month, including at events leading up to the recent Fanatics Flag Football Classic -- keeping her firmly in the picture as his presumed partner.

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Burrow kept it chill for the Sunday bash, rocking a “Sad Papi” tee, colorful trunks and sneakers -- staying gridiron ready with a football in one hand as he clutched a tumbler in the other.

Next to him, Ponton brought the poolside vibes in a blue bikini top, capri pants and sandals ... holding a Diet Coke, a towel and a smile as they walked in together.

They rolled up side by side, looking comfortable and in sync.

Of course, these two first landed on everyone’s radar back in December 2024, when Ponton called police to report a burglary at Burrow’s Ohio home and referred to herself as one of his employees in the process.

Burrow later admitted the whole situation left him feeling violated … not just because of the break-in, but because his private life was suddenly everywhere.