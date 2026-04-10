'Age of Attraction' Star Derrick Fleming Dated 'Crazy Plane Lady' Tiffany Gomas

It's a small world ... TMZ has learned "Age of Attraction" star Derrick Fleming dated Tiffany Gomas -- yes, the one who went viral for her 2023 airplane meltdown.

Derrick tells TMZ ... they dated a bit over a year back in 2021, and she was very inspirational during that time for him ... providing support for him and his family when his father passed away.

They ended on good terms and they reconnected a few times over the years, the last of which being about a year before he was cast on "Age of Attraction."

Derrick adds he was also able to lean on her for guidance before he became a Netflix reality star. He tells us ... "Before the show aired, I leaned on her for advice on how to deal with the pressure of being in the public eye and the negative press I may receive. She’s been very supportive with all this for me [and I'm] truly appreciative of that."

TMZ reached out to Tiffany ... so far, no word back.

As you know, Tiffany's fame took flight in July 2023 when she was filmed in tears on an American Airlines flight at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport demanding to deboard because a passenger toward the back of the plane was "not real."

Play video content JULY 2023 TikTok / @texaskansasnnn

Her words sparked viral theories she was spooked from seeing some unexplainable being or extraterrestrial life ... but she eventually revealed she saw nothing, and it was simply a figure of speech.

She has since gone on to launch a venture with Passes -- a subscription-based content creation site often compared to OnlyFans, but with no nudity. She encourages fans to "see what’s beyond the headlines" and posts lifestyle and travel content, and more.