Man Detained After Jumping Vehicle Barrier at White House Gate, Altercation

A man tried to jump a barrier at the White House Thursday ... but he didn't get far, TMZ has learned.

A Secret Service official tells TMZ ... shortly after 11:30 AM, a man was detained by uniformed U.S. Secret Service police officers after jumping over a vehicle bollard near the Treasury Building on the northeast side of the complex.

We're told officers encountered the individual near a pedestrian gate, where he engaged in a physical altercation before being taken into custody.

One officer sustained a non-life-threatening laceration, according to our source. Both the officer and the suspect were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.