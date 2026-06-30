Lance Stephenson Gives Advice To Young Players, Don't Do What I Do!

Play video content Video: Lance Stephenson Tells Young Athletes to Learn From His Mistakes TMZSports.com

Lance Stephenson's doing his best Charles Barkley impression ... telling TMZ Sports his message to young hoopers is simple -- do NOT consider him a role model.

We caught up with the NBA vet-turned-BIG3 baller at LAX on Monday ... and had to ask about his recent on-court altercation that resulted in a suspension from Ice Cube's organization.

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For those who missed it, Stephenson threw hands in a chippy moment between the LA Riot and Miami 305 ... which forced a forfeit after he was ejected from the contest, as his squad ran out of players.

Stephenson said the punishment was "definitely fair" ... but he's now focused on the task at hand -- winning a championship.

Stephenson was always known for his knack of getting under an opponent's skin ... but he's hoping kids don't follow his lead with his latest scraps.

"All the young players -- don't follow what I've just been doing. It's all about having fun and enjoying the game," Stephenson told us.

Stephenson said he's gonna listen to his own words after a "couple of mistakes" ... and has high hopes for his team moving forward.