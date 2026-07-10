Michael Rubin Can't Compare White Party And Taylor Swift Wedding, I Wasn't Invited!

Michael Rubin's White Party was great ... but how about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding?? Well, don't ask him ... 'cause the Fanatics honcho tells TMZ Sports he wasn't invited.

Play video content Video: Stars Celebrate at Michael Rubin's Annual Hamptons White Party TMZ.com

Reports swirled that he moved his shindig forward a few days so folks didn't have to choose between that and the Tayvis wedding at Madison Square Garden ... put TMZ exclusively reported that he actually moved it up because he thought the UFC 250 White House event was going to be on Independence Day -- since that was the original plan.

We still had to ask him about the Royal Wedding, but turns out he didn't make the cut -- whoops.

Rubin didn't seem to mind one bit about the snub, though ... telling us he was super happy for the newlyweds and has a bunch of love for them.

It is a bit surprising ... as Rubin's friends with everybody. Perhaps Swift and Kelce assumed he'd have his hands full cleaning up after a successful night.