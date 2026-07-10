Michael Rubin Can't Compare White Party And Taylor Swift Wedding, I Wasn't Invited!
Michael Rubin No Invite To Tayvis Wedding ... But Love The Couple!!!
Michael Rubin's White Party was great ... but how about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding?? Well, don't ask him ... 'cause the Fanatics honcho tells TMZ Sports he wasn't invited.
Rubin's annual Fourth of July bash is always a who's who of A-listers ... and 2026 was no different, with Mike Tyson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Travis Scott, Tom Brady, Lil Wayne, Jake and Logan Paul, Alex Rodriguez and more hitting up the Hamptons for some fun.
Reports swirled that he moved his shindig forward a few days so folks didn't have to choose between that and the Tayvis wedding at Madison Square Garden ... put TMZ exclusively reported that he actually moved it up because he thought the UFC 250 White House event was going to be on Independence Day -- since that was the original plan.
We still had to ask him about the Royal Wedding, but turns out he didn't make the cut -- whoops.
Rubin didn't seem to mind one bit about the snub, though ... telling us he was super happy for the newlyweds and has a bunch of love for them.
It is a bit surprising ... as Rubin's friends with everybody. Perhaps Swift and Kelce assumed he'd have his hands full cleaning up after a successful night.
We also asked Rubin about LeBron James potentially joining the Philadelphia 76ers -- a team he used to own a piece of -- and he said it would be a match made in heaven!!