Amy Schumer Shows Off Svelte Figure in Bikini After Major Weight Loss

Amy Schumer is once again showing off her svelte body only this time she's headed to the beach!

The comedian recently posted a sexy photo to Instagram featuring herself in a bikini with her slim, yet toned figure.

Check it out ... Amy strikes a pose in her two-piece while sporting oversized sunglasses. In big letters, the caption reads, "C-section peaking out saying yeah I'm a warrior."

The funnywoman is referring to the cesarean delivery of her son Gene David Fischer in 2019. In the IG photo, you can kind of make out Amy's little scar where the c-section incision was made in her lower abdomen to deliver Gene.

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But enough about babies and c-sections. This is all about Amy showing off her insane figure before covering back up in a wetsuit for a surf day with her son.

You may recall ... in 2025, Amy uploaded sizzling pics of her slimed down self in a Valentino mini dress ... sending the internet in a tizzy over her hot bod.