Big Tigger Off The Hook After Wife's Domestic Violence Allegations

Big Tigger won't be charged after his wife made serious allegations of domestic violence ... prosecutors have decided not to pursue criminal charges against him ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the Fulton County District Attorney's Office declined to prosecute the former "Rap City" host on charges arising from the case.

You'll recall … Tigger's wife, Alicia Brown, accused him of slamming her head into a door during a May altercation ... claiming the incident left her needing stitches.

Brown also alleged Tigger pressured her to deny the incident and warned he would make sure she "loses everything" if she spoke out. She claimed he later cut off her access to the home's Ring cameras and remote gate controls.

Brown was granted a temporary protective order in June ... requiring Tigger to stay 200 yards away from her and their children and have no contact with them. She was also granted temporary custody of the minor children and exclusive use of the family home.

As TMZ first reported ... Tigger was arrested June 20 on aggravated assault and child cruelty charges. He was released on $10K bond.