Katie Holmes Packs on the PDA with Boyfriend Jason Bard Yarmosky at Lake Como

Katie Holmes got a bit cheeky with her boyfriend in Lake Como over the weekend, showin' some skin and packing on the PDA.

The actress was soaking up the sun with Jason Bard Yarmosky on Saturday, putting her perfect peach on display in a teeny white bikini.

The lovebirds lounged on a boat and went for a dip in the lake ... all smiles during the romantic getaway.

Katie really turned up the heat in that itty bitty two-piece -- and you can see Jason splashing himself with water to cool off!