Santos Salazar Arrested For Domestic Battery, Taken Into Custody on Catalina Island

Santos Salazar has been arrested yet again, this time on Catalina Island, and booked on a domestic battery charge ... TMZ has learned.

According to booking records, Salazar was arrested on Wednesday by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and is facing a misdemeanor charge. His bail was set at $20,000.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Salazar was booked at a LASD station jail and bonded out later that night.

Play video content Video: Santos Salazar Arguing with His Girlfriend Drunk on Kick @unsupervisedfamily

The latest arrest comes after his baby mama, influencer Brianna Olsen, appeared on a Kick live stream shortly before the arrest, allegedly accusing Salazar of being drunk. Footage showed the pair getting into a confrontation.

As we previously reported, Salazar was arrested in August for attempted murder following a domestic violence call in Los Angeles.

Olsen subsequently spoke publicly about that case, telling TMZ the arrest had been "blown out of proportion" and that she believed the attempted murder allegation was too serious.

Salazar was ultimately released after prosecutors declined to file charges in that case. His attorney described the August incident as a domestic disagreement that had been exaggerated.

Salazar and Olsen recently welcomed their son, Sunday, together and have publicly documented their relationship and new family life online. As for Wednesday's arrest, Salazar tells TMZ he does not expect charges to be brought against him.