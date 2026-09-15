'Powerpuff Girls' Star E.G. Daily Rips Emmys For Tom Kane In Memoriam Snub

Tom Kane's exclusion from the In Memoriam at this year's Emmys is a massive miss, and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences needs to right the wrong ... so says his former costar.

E.G. Daily -- who voiced Buttercup in "The Powerpuff Girls" animated series, which featured Tom as Professor Utonium and several other popular characters -- says it was a pretty big oversight on the Academy's part to leave Tom out of the televised In Memoriam.

That said ... E.G. basically says she's not too shocked -- actors and crew in the voiceover community are commonly overlooked despite all the work they do.

Still, E.G. says it's tragic ... and she hopes the Emmys can make it up in some way.

It's important to note ... the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has a website dedicated to memorializing those who passed away during the year in film. Tom is listed on the website alongside a photo and short biography.

However, the Emmys can't include everyone who died in the televised In Memoriam -- there isn't enough time in the broadcast.

Nevertheless, E.G. says it's a shame that someone with such a big impact in film and television wasn't included in the broadcast ... especially for his family.

She says the Academy should've made time in the broadcast, and she says members need to do more research on the impact Tom had on the industry.

Our own Charlie Neff spoke to E.G. a few months ago -- shortly after Tom passed away -- and she dove deeper into his legacy and their time working together on "The Powerpuff Girls."