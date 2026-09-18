Ryan Clark Accuses ESPN Of Trying To 'Humiliate' Him W/ Firing

Ryan Clark isn't content to move after his divorce from "the worldwide leader" ... at least not before blasting the network for allegedly trying to embarrass him when they let him go.

The retired Steelers DB and longtime analyst stopped by "The Breakfast Club" studio in NYC this week, where he opened up about his very public exit from ESPN in July -- and he's not happy with how it went down.

“Everybody that got laid off got told on Tuesday. Only one person got told on Monday on set," Clark told the hosts. "Me.”

He added ... “Only one person was let go on air. Only one person’s firing or layoff was leaked to a far-right conservative sports site. Me. So when all those things line up, it lets you know that everything is not on the up-and-up."

Clark doesn't think that was an accident.

“But it was also purposeful, and it was also meant in my opinion to humiliate, right? And in leaking it to OutKick, you now know if anybody is going to curry favor for you in this decision, it’s going to be them. Because it’s me.”

Remember, Ryan was let go during an "NFL Live" commercial break. ESPN is adamant they planned to lay Clark off the following day, but the plan was blown up when they started to field media inquiries from outlets like Outkick, which was on top of the story.

In reaction, ESPN let him go over the phone during the show.

RC, who joined ESPN in 2015, also explained fans won't see him on anyone else's airwaves until at least next year ... when his contract comes to an end.