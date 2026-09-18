Hip Hop Producer Tay Keith's Estate Owes 6-Figure Sum on Credit Cards, Mercedes

Hip-hop producer Tay Keith's death didn't make his bills disappear ... his estate is now being hit with nearly $200,000 in claims from creditors.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, American Express National Bank filed two separate claims against the late producer's estate this week ... seeking roughly $60K on a Business Platinum account and another $27K on a Platinum account.

And AmEx isn't the only company looking to get paid ... Bank of America filed a claim in connection with Tay's 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS, saying his estate owes the financial institution about $115K.

Add it all up, and the creditors are currently seeking more than $198K from Tay's estate.

As we reported, Tay left behind a sizable estate when he died in June ... including his music catalog and royalties, bank accounts, a Lamborghini, the Mercedes, real estate and business interests.

The Nashville Medical Examiner determined Tay died from the toxic effects of ketamine and mitragynine, an active compound in kratom -- a tree from Southeast Asia with active compounds that affect the brain's opioid receptors.