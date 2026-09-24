Maduka Okoye's Ex Jelicia Westhoff Posts Cryptic Note About Deadbeat Dads
Soccer Star Maduka Okoye Ex Takes Thinly Veiled Shot at Deadbeat Dads
Maduka Okoye's baby mama just shared a pointed message about deadbeat dads ... and the post leaves little to the imagination about who it might be shading.
Dutch model Jelicia Westhoff -- who previously accused her ex of neglecting their young child as he tried getting laid elsewhere -- took to Threads to share the cryptic message.
She wrote ... "Dating a man, that doesn't take care of his kids, that's a character problem babe."
Remember ... Jelicia initially went nuclear over the Nigerian soccer player right around the same time he was pictured out and about with rapper Cardi B on a couple of occasions in Italy and Paris.
Cardi already referenced all of the drama and speculation about her dating life ... and she is apparently over it ... but it seems Maduka's ex is not.