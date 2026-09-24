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Maduka Okoye's Ex Jelicia Westhoff Posts Cryptic Note About Deadbeat Dads

Soccer Star Maduka Okoye Ex Takes Thinly Veiled Shot at Deadbeat Dads

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Maduka Okoye's baby mama just shared a pointed message about deadbeat dads ... and the post leaves little to the imagination about who it might be shading.

Dutch model Jelicia Westhoff -- who previously accused her ex of neglecting their young child as he tried getting laid elsewhere -- took to Threads to share the cryptic message.

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She wrote ... "Dating a man, that doesn't take care of his kids, that's a character problem babe."

Remember ... Jelicia initially went nuclear over the Nigerian soccer player right around the same time he was pictured out and about with rapper Cardi B on a couple of occasions in Italy and Paris.

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Video: Cardi B Spotted With Soccer Star Maduka Okoye Again in Venice
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Cardi already referenced all of the drama and speculation about her dating life ... and she is apparently over it ... but it seems Maduka's ex is not.

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