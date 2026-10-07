Trippie Redd Home Raid Leads to Arrest of Attempted Murder Suspect

A man wanted for attempted murder was arrested at Trippie Redd's South Florida mansion during Tuesday's massive police raid ... TMZ has learned.

The Miami Police Department tells TMZ ... officers were looking for 25-year-old Braveone Jones, who they say was wanted in connection with a September 15 shooting outside Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen in Miami.

Cops say Jones was found at Trippie's Southwest Ranches property around 6 PM and taken into custody. He's now facing two counts of attempted murder.

A Davie Police Department spokesperson tells TMZ ... their officers were on scene assisting with the search warrant at Trippie's property, but the City of Miami is leading the investigation.

Play video content Video: Braveone Jones Streams with With N3on

The online booking record shows Jones -- also known as BalloutDaDon -- is being held on a Miami-Dade County case, with two firearm-related attempted second-degree murder charges listed and $15,000 bond on each count.

The guy's been on big steams before ... including N3on's.

As TMZ previously reported, Trippie's $8 million Florida mansion was swarmed Tuesday by multiple agencies -- including Davie Police, Fort Lauderdale Police, Sunrise Police, Broward Sheriff's Office, ATF and Plantation Police SWAT -- as officers executed the warrant.

At the time, authorities wouldn't say who they were looking for or what sparked the raid.