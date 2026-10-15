Ex-Browns WR David Bell Files $300M Lawsuit, Claims Surgery Almost Killed Him

Former Browns receiver David Bell just filed a massive $300 million lawsuit against multiple doctors and a large hospital system, claiming they nearly killed him and ruined his career.

In the explosive suit, filed Thursday in Philadelphia, Bell claims he was pushed into an unnecessary "core muscle repair" (referred to as a "Meyers Repair") to treat residual pain from a previous hip injury. He says docs told him the procedure was relatively low risk.

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Instead, he claims the surgery caused severe injury to his femoral artery ... necessitating him being rushed to a local hospital for emergency vascular treatment that the filing describes as “life-saving but career-ending.”

Brad Sohn, Bell's attorney, says a year-long investigation by world-leading surgeons and radiologists produced “nothing short of astonishing” findings, claiming the defendants prioritized “hundreds of millions of dollars” over the principle of “First Do No Harm.”

On the field, Bell starred at Purdue and was a third-round draft pick in 2022. He played three seasons in Cleveland before the medical issues, catching 41 balls for 408 yards and three touchdowns in the NFL.

Another of Bell's attorneys summed up the situation the way they see it, saying, “What happened to David Bell, an elite NFL athlete, is just plain wrong. Even worse, it was totally preventable.”