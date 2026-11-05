Chrishell Stause Spotted For First Time Since Split from G Flip

Chrishell Stause is getting some air after her big breakup with G Flip ... with a four-legged friend providing some much-needed support.

The "Selling Sunset" alum was spotted for the first time since the split on Wednesday ... taking her dog Peace out for a walk in Los Angeles.

Chrishell kept things low-key as she stepped out ... donning a long, tan jacket, black sweatpants, a striped white tank and pink Givenchy slides.

Play video content Video: Chrishell Stause Announces G Flip Breakup After 4 Years

She stayed stone-faced on the stroll, her first public outing since she and G-Flip announced their split.

We broke the story ... Chrishell was blindsided by the breakup, and sources told us G's romantic feelings for her had simply faded.

We were also told the "Traitors" alum was heartbroken over the split.

Chrishell and G first went public with their relationship in May 2022 and held multiple wedding ceremonies since 2023 ... but never legally married.