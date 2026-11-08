RJ Mitte's 'Breaking Bad' Co-Stars Attend Celebration of Life: Photos

Several of RJ Mitte's "Breaking Bad" co-stars showed up in force at his celebration of life ceremony in Hollywood ... weeks after the actor died by suicide.

In pics obtained by TMZ from Saturday's event ... RJ's on-screen dad Bryan Cranston was in attendance wearing a black suit ... along with Aaron Paul, who wore a blue button-down and pants.

Play video content Video: RJ Mitte Funeral BACKGRID

Fellow "Breaking Bad" stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, and Raymond Cruz also showed up to support the late actor's family.

After the service ... guests were encouraged to keep the memories of the late actor flowing over drinks and refreshments at a nearby bar.

RJ's mom Dyna Mitte was also there to mourn her son ... alongside his sister Lacianne Carriere. Dyna previously shared a heartbreaking tribute on social media in honor of her late child.

She wrote ... "What can I say about my precious child? From the day we got RJ at 3 days old, he has been inspiring and sharing his heart with everyone he met."

In their own tributes ... Aaron said RJ "will be missed," and Bryan admitted he was in "deep despair" over his passing.

As you know, RJ was discovered dead inside his Texas home on Oct. 12.