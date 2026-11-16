Play video content Video: Lindsay Clancy Has Upper Hand in Retrial, Karen Read Lawyer Alan Jackson Predicts TMZ.com

Lindsay Clancy may be headed for another murder trial ... but Alan Jackson -- the attorney who helped Karen Read beat her own murder charges in her retrial in Massachusetts -- thinks prosecutors are setting themselves up for another crushing defeat.

Alan joined us on "TMZ Live" Monday to break down Clancy's potential retrial in the deaths of her three children in Massachusetts ... and he didn't hold back, predicting the prosecution's case will fare even worse the second time around.

Play video content Video: Lindsay Clancy Will Stand Trial Again in Kids' Killings Law and Crime

The high-profile attorney says something during Monday's hearing immediately caught his attention ... prosecutors appeared to hint at pursuing first-degree murder charges again, but stopped short of actually spelling it out.

And Alan thinks there's a reason for the cryptic language ... suggesting prosecutors are more concerned with saving face after 11 of 12 jurors reportedly favored acquitting Clancy in her first trial.

Alan also believes Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, has an even stronger hand heading into a retrial ... armed with testimony and evidence from the first proceeding that could be used against the same witnesses.

But here's where Alan really dug in ... when asked whether he'd accept a plea deal for involuntary manslaughter, he flatly rejected the idea.

Alan explained why he wouldn't settle for anything suggesting Clancy had the mental capacity to intentionally kill her children ... and laid out what he believes prosecutors should be doing instead.