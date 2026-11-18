Bella Hadid couldn't keep her hands -- or lips -- off her new boyfriend, Nathan Lacy, in Aspen ... hanging all over her new dude in some steamy snaps.

The model was photographed with her cowboy beau in the ritzy Colorado city on Tuesday ... perusing vintage shops ... with breaks built in to make out on the sidewalk.

Bella bundled up in a white beanie, denim jacket, and pants ... while Nathan wore a plaid button-down, a white coat, and a matching Coors hat.

They walked a Golden Retriever together ... and Bella rested her head on her man's broad shoulder ... and flashed a huge grin.

As we reported ... Bella hard-launched her relationship with Nathan earlier this month. She shared photos from a Colorado Avalanche hockey game. We'd previously been told they were just friends -- but it seems like their relationship's a full-blown romance.