Paul Pelosi did a quick spin through the California correctional system, spending a mere 40 minutes behind bars after he was sentenced to one day in jail for his hit-and-run case, TMZ has learned.

Here's the scoop ... 86-year-old Paul, who is married to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, entered a plea of no contest on November 3 to misdemeanor hit-and-run and making an unlawful turn -- a traffic violation, according to court records. Napa County prosecutors accused Paul of barreling into an unoccupied parked vehicle on July 3 in Yountville, CA and then driving off.

As part of a plea deal, Paul agreed to have his driving privileges suspended for six months, as well as complete a 10-day work program and pay restitution of $11,191.14 to the owner of the vehicle he crashed into. Paul was also sentenced to one year of probation and one day in jail.

But according to official jail records, Paul didn't spend much time at all as an inmate.

In fact, the records show Paul was booked in the Napa Department of Corrections at 10:28 AM on November 16, and then walked out the door approximately 40 minutes later at 11:04 AM.

As we previously reported, Paul was not arrested in connection with the July hit-and-run accident because nobody was injured. Right after ramming the parked car, Paul stopped briefly and then continued to drive in his damaged vehicle until it broke down and police caught up with him. Cops said Paul was not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol.