Play video content Video: 2 Chainz Shares Shocking Crash Footage Instagram/@2chainz

2 Chainz is lucky to be alive after a recent highway crash ... because the video he posted shows extensive damage to his vehicle.

The rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to share more of the scene from his accident early Monday morning ... and the video he posted shows both vehicles damaged beyond repair.

The video starts with a gray car spread across both lanes of the lonely road ... the front of the car completely smashed in.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The camera then pans over to 2 Chainz's custom bright orange Cybertruck sitting in a ditch ... certainly looking worse for wear.

In his caption, 2 Chainz thanks people for reaching out and checking on him. He writes that he's doing well, but he's laid up with broken ribs for the time being.

He then addresses some rumors about what may have caused the crash ... insisting he wasn't drinking, smoking, sleeping, or on autopilot when the crash happened.

Instead, 2 Chainz alleges the other driver swerved to avoid hitting a possum ... and ran head-on into him instead.

2 Chainz got a song called "Watch Out" ... and that advice has never felt more relevant.

Play video content 12/9/23 Video: 2 Chainz Rushed to Hospital After Car Accident in Miami During Art Basel Instagram / @2chainz

It's the second scary car crash in three years for 2 Chainz.