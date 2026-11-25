Bill Cosby is asking a judge to put his deposition on ice ... because his lawyer wants off the case, and he wants time to find a replacement before his accusers question him under oath.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Cosby's attorney Jennifer Bonjean asked to withdraw in September, citing a conflict of interest. She says the request had been sitting for more than two months when she filed a motion to pause the case on November 12.

Bonjean says the conflict keeps her from properly handling depositions and responding to a pending request for sanctions against Cosby.

If the judge keeps the case moving, Cosby wants his deposition and related evidence gathering put on hold until the court decides whether Bonjean can step aside.

The women suing Cosby are fine with Bonjean leaving the case ... but they're fighting the delay.

As TMZ previously reported, the women claim Cosby called off his September deposition a day before it was set to start. They say it was the third time his side canceled at the last minute, and they've asked the judge to sanction him or bar him from testifying.

The lawsuit dates back to 2023 ... when Janice Dickinson, Lili Bernard and seven other women sued Cosby over alleged sexual assaults in Nevada between 1979 and 1992.