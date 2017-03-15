Golden Tate's BALLER Mexican Wedding ... So Many Diamonds!

Exclusive Details

Golden Tate TOOK OVER Cabo San Lucas for his wedding this weekend -- renting out an entire hotel on the beach ... and swapping crazy diamond rings with his beautiful bride.

The Detroit Lions star traded "I Dos" with longtime girlfriend Elise Pollard in front of 250 guests who all made the trip south of the border.

They had a yacht party, hit golf balls into the ocean and blew it out with a music video style pool party. The Tates did it big!!!

And the jewelry wasn't bad either ... Golden put a 5 carat wedding band on Elise's finger to compliment the 6 carat cushion cut diamond engagement ring ... so says Chase Gregory Jewelers.

Golden's ring is dope too ... 140 black diamonds that were each set by hand -- along with 7 larger white diamonds.

They also traded wedding gifts ... she got a diamond tennis bracelet. He got a newly released exclusive 18k Rolex day-date President with a classic champagne color dial.

Golden says it was the best week of his life. Yeah, we get it.