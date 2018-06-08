Ben Simmons Hits Same Club as Tinashe ... Reconciling?

With Kendall Jenner apparently out of the picture, Ben Simmons MIGHT be trying to rekindle things with Tinashe ... because the two hit the same nightclub on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Philadelphia 76ers star and the 25-year-old singer both hit up Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood ... and left right around the same time.

Ben left solo at 1:37 AM on Friday morning and Tinashe left about 20 minutes later at 1:56 AM.

The two had dated for a couple of months before recently splitting -- Ben was seen out a short time later going on dates with Kendall.

But, Kendall was sucking face with Anwar Hadid in New York City earlier this week -- a sign it's probably over with Ben -- and now, he coincidentally shows up at the same club as his ex?

Hmmmm ...