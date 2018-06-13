Mark Wahlberg Takes Back Offer to Give Conor McGregor Piece of UFC

Mark Wahlberg Takes Back Offer To Give Conor Piece of UFC

Mark Wahlberg says his offer to give Conor McGregor a piece of his UFC ownership stake has expired ... telling TMZ Sports, the dude has already been compensated enough!

Mark -- along with a bunch of other big stars like Sylvester Stallone, Tom Brady and Ben Affleck -- got a piece of the UFC back in 2016.

And right after Conor had defeated Nate Diaz and Eddie Alvarez, Mark offered to sell him part of his ownership stake after McGregor had griped that he wasn't getting paid enough.

But that was BEFORE Conor made $100 MILLION fighting Floyd Mayweather in August 2017 ... and apparently, that has changed the circumstances for Wahlberg.

Don't feel bad for either guy ... they're both gonna be fine.

By the way, Wahlberg also weighs in on all of the New England Patriots drama and why everyone HOPES there's a rift between the top guys in Pats Nation.