Daz Dillinger Arrested for Marijuana Possession, Facing 13 Felony Counts

Daz Dillinger Facing 13 Felony Charges After Home Drug Bust

EXCLUSIVE

Daz Dillinger got busted for allegedly having a bunch of weed in his Georgia home ... and now he's facing multiple felony charges.

Tha Dogg Pound rapper was arrested Tuesday just before midnight at his place in Powder Springs -- about 20 miles outside the ATL. Cops say they found a total of 117 grams of marijuana in his residence ... including in several cigarillo packets and a green mason jar.

Daz allegedly also had 10 THC pods, THC oil, a THC vaporizer ... and a container in his home studio labeled "Cannabis Lean." Cops say the label on the bottle described it as a grape drink laced with cannabis.

He was hauled off to jail in Cobb Country, where he was booked on 12 counts of possession of a controlled substance, and 1 count of possession of more than one ounce of marijuana.

Daz's bond's set at $15k. We're told he's still in jail, waiting to see the judge.

You may recall ... Dillinger had some different issues with police back in early May, after he put a call out to the Crips to "f**k Kanye up" over his favorable comments about President Trump.

Daz claimed cops hassled him over the Kanye threat and we were told they were looking into it ... but it was eventually deemed no big deal.

It's interesting ... last week Daz posted a video where he basically danced on Suge Knight's grave, hours after the ex-rap mogul was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

We're NOT calling karma, but ... karma?