Asante Samuel Defends Marcus Peters ... I Used To Call Out Hecklers' Moms!

Asante Samuel Defends Marcus Peters, I Used To Call Out Hecklers' Moms!

EXCLUSIVE

Asante Samuel says he doesn't blame Marcus Peters one bit for going off on a heckler Sunday ... 'cause he used to go hard at trash-talking fans too -- by callin' out their moms!!!

Peters has drawn serious criticism for exploding on a guy during the Rams-Eagles game ... but Asante tells TMZ Sports that kind of fan-player interaction has been going on for years.

In fact ... the ex-Eagles corner says he used to go after dudes in the same fashion -- talking trash about everything from fans' kids to even their moms!!!!

"That was me all day. Somebody would get on my nerves and I would say the most harshest thing. I'd talk about your momma. I don't care. If you talk about me, I'm going to come talk about you!"

Samuel says the incidents were frequent too ... and the only reason people think it's happening even more nowadays is because of social media.

His solution to it all?? "Leave the football players alone!!!"

BTW ... we also asked Samuel for his take on the Eagles' QB situation -- and the former Philly DB tells us which quarterback he'd start if he were in Doug Pederson's shoes.