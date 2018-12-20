Dorial Green-Beckham Arrested for Felony Drug Possession

Dorial Green-Beckham Ex-NFL WR Arrested ... Felony Drug Possession

7:55 AM PT -- Cops tell TMZ Sports ... they were called to a residence around 8:30 PM and when they arrived, Green-Beckham was attempting to flee through a window.

Cops eventually captured him and found 1 pound of weed in his backpack along with several vials of THC oil, officials say.

When cops searched the residence, they found 7 more pounds of marijuana -- but believe that belonged to another man.

Ex-NFL wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham was arrested on a felony drug possession charge in Missouri on Wednesday, TMZ Sports has learned.

Details surrounding the arrest are unclear (we're working on it) but we know the 25-year-old was also hit with a resisting arrest charge.

Green-Beckham was hauled to a police station in Springfield where he was booked and locked up. As of this post, he's still behind bars.

It's just the latest legal issue for a guy who had potential to be a huge NFL star. As we previously reported, Dorial was arrested for DWI last year while picking up a friend who had just been busted for drunk driving.

Green-Beckham was one of the top high school WRs ever -- but never reached his potential in college or the NFL due to off-the-field issues.

He was drafted by the Titans in the 2nd round of the 2015 Draft but didn't last there long. The Eagles picked him up in 2016 and he played 1 season -- racking up 36 catches for 392 yards and 2 TDs.

The Eagles released him before the 2017 season.

Originally published at 7:17 AM PT