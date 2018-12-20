Carmelo Anthony Is What LeBron James Needs ... Says James Worthy

Carmelo Anthony Is What LeBron James Needs, Says James Worthy

EXCLUSIVE

James Worthy says L.A. should sign Carmelo Anthony ... 'cause the Lakers legend tells TMZ Sports Melo is exactly what LeBron James NEEDS!!!

Rumors have been swirling this week that the move could go down ... 'cause John Salley hinted to us something was in the works -- and then LBJ was spotted with Anthony at dinner just a day later.

Worthy tells us he supports making the move happen ... saying Anthony would bring something to the Lakers that they currently lack.

"I think Carmelo has proven that he's an outstanding shooter," Worthy says ... "Kind of what we need!"

But ... for as much as Worthy respects Melo's game -- he ain't so sure Anthony is the missing piece for LBJ to win a ring THIS season.

Worthy says that will probably need to come this offseason ... and ya gotta hear how many 'ships he's predicting for Bron if the right piece joins up in free agency this summer!!