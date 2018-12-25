Logan Paul to UFC's Dana White, Get Your Head Out Your Ass And Sign Me!

Logan Paul Hey, Dana White 'Get Your Head Out Your Ass and Sign Me!!!'

Logan Paul says Dana White needs to "get his head out of his ass" and sign him to a UFC fight already -- because it's easy money for everyone involved.

Remember, Paul fought YouTube star KSI in a boxing match earlier this year -- and got real praise from real UFC stars including Tyron Woodley and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan.

Paul had said he wants a UFC fight next, but White shot him down saying he'd get hurt if he got in the Octagon with a real MMA fighter.

But, Paul says that's a bunch of crap -- telling TMZ Sports he's already proven he can hold his own in a fight ... and would dedicate himself to training if the two sides worked out a deal.

"If I get the chance to fight in the UFC, that's my life," Paul says.

"Dana, what's good? The people want it man!"

Of course, Paul's opponent would be a huge factor -- Logan says he understands he's not ready for a shot with a killer like Khabib ... but he WOULD be down to fight Conor McGregor.

"I would be honored for Conor to rip my head off."

Stay tuned ...