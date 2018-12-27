Jon Jones Squaring Off with Reporters ... After UFC 232 Drama

Breaking News

Jon Jones is about to face the media -- where he'll undoubtedly be grilled like a cheeseburger over his controversial positive PED test ... and TMZ Sports will be streaming the whole thing live.

Both Jon and Alexander Gustafsson -- along with Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg -- are set to answer questions at the UFC 232 press conference in Los Angeles.

Of course, the event was supposed to go down in Las Vegas -- but was moved to L.A. after Jones tested positive for Turinabol, an anabolic steroid.

Jones has insisted he only had trace amounts of the PED in his system -- remnants of the last time he tested positive. He's adamant the Turinabol in his system is not new.

The UFC -- along with the California State Athletic Commission and other officials -- believe Jones, which is why the fight was greenlit in CA.

Still, so many questions remain ... and hopefully, he'll answer them any minute.

Stay tuned ...