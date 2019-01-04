UFC's Brian Ortega Gets Pins Yanked Out of Broken Thumb In Disgusting Video

Brian Ortega Pins Yanked Out of Broken Thumb ... Disgusting Video!

WARNING -- this video of Brian Ortega will make your skin crawl. If you've already had your breakfast, prepare to revisit your eggs and toast ... 'cause this is gnarly.

We're not kidding. This is your last chance to look away.

For some reason, the UFC star thought it would be a great idea to show off what it looked like two pins getting yanked out of his bone and through his flesh on Thursday ... and we wish he hadn't.

Ortega broke his thumb and nose during a bloody fight against Max Holloway at UFC 231 last month ... and despite the nasty vid, the recovery seems to be going okay.

"I didn’t feel a THING," Ortega says ... as the metal pins are clamped with pliers and wrestled out of his hand.

Shockingly, not really any blood ... but it's still hard to watch.

Hope we didn't ruin your Friday.