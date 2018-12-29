Donald Trump Has Beef with DirectTV Over UFC Fight

Even the President of the United States has issues with his cable provider ...
Donald Trump has a bone to pick with DirecTV -- after he ordered a UFC fight back in July ... but didn't get to see how it ended.
According to Dana White, Trump REALLY wanted to see UFC 226 -- Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic -- and ponied up the $65 to order the pay-per-view on DirecTV.
But, Dana says some "Presidential stuff" went down during the July 7 event, and Trump had to step away from his TV.
A few days later, when Trump finally got some free time to finish the fight -- White says the fight was already gone from his DVR ... and he couldn't watch the end on demand.
"So, he said, 'If I paid for the fight, shouldn't I get to watch the rest of the fight whenever I'm ready to watch it again?'"
Dana says he sees Trump's point and thinks POTUS is probably right ... but it's a beef the President needs to settle with DirecTV.
Of course, Dana and Trump are longtime friends -- with Dana even giving a speech for Donald at the Republican National Convention back in 2016.
Trump is a huge fight fan and recently called White after UFC 231 to rave about the Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega fight.