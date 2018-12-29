Donald Trump Has Beef with DirectTV Over UFC Fight

Donald Trump Beefing with DirecTV ... Over UFC Fight

Even the President of the United States has issues with his cable provider ...

Donald Trump has a bone to pick with DirecTV -- after he ordered a UFC fight back in July ... but didn't get to see how it ended.

According to Dana White, Trump REALLY wanted to see UFC 226 -- Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic -- and ponied up the $65 to order the pay-per-view on DirecTV.

But, Dana says some "Presidential stuff" went down during the July 7 event, and Trump had to step away from his TV.

A few days later, when Trump finally got some free time to finish the fight -- White says the fight was already gone from his DVR ... and he couldn't watch the end on demand.

"So, he said, 'If I paid for the fight, shouldn't I get to watch the rest of the fight whenever I'm ready to watch it again?'"

Dana says he sees Trump's point and thinks POTUS is probably right ... but it's a beef the President needs to settle with DirecTV.

Of course, Dana and Trump are longtime friends -- with Dana even giving a speech for Donald at the Republican National Convention back in 2016.

Trump is a huge fight fan and recently called White after UFC 231 to rave about the Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega fight.