Gladys Knight Shades Kaepernick I've Done This a Lot Longer Than You

Gladys Knight Shades Kaepernick In Super Bowl Anthem Statement

Breaking News

Gladys Knight says she not only disagrees with Colin Kaepernick using the national anthem as a protest, but she also says she's been in the game a lot longer than him when it comes to the fight for social justice.

Gladys doubled down on her decision to sing the anthem at the upcoming Super Bowl, saying, "I have been in the forefront of this battle longer than most of those voicing their opinions to win the right to sing our country's Anthem on a stage as large as the Super Bowl LIII."

She goes on ... "It is unfortunate that our National Anthem has been dragged into this debate when the distinctive senses of the National Anthem and fighting for justice should each stand alone."

That said, Gladys does not doubt Colin's intentions ... "I understand that Mr. Kaepernick is protesting two things, and they are police violence and injustice," the 74-year-old legend said in a statement.

Of course, Knight is referencing Colin's decision to take a knee during the 'Star-Spangled Banner' during NFL games. Kap had said the demonstration is intended to put a spotlight on police violence against minorities.

Knight might agree with his message but clearly disagrees with his methods.

"I am here today and on Sunday, Feb. 3 to give the Anthem back its voice, to stand for that historic choice of words, the way it unites us when we hear it and to free it from the same prejudices and struggles I have fought long and hard for all my life."

"No matter who chooses to deflect with this narrative and continue to mix these two in the same message, it is not so and cannot be made so by anyone speaking it. I pray that this National Anthem will bring us all together in a way never before witnessed and we can move forward and untangle these truths which mean so much to all of us."

Kaepernick -- along with his girlfriend, close friends and celebrities -- have been critical of musicians who have agreed to perform at the Super Bowl. Rap star Common has even called for Travis Scott to pull out of the halftime show.

As for Colin's thoughts on Gladys -- so far, he has not issued a comment.