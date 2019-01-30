Adrien Broner I Might've Ended Manny's Career ... And BTW I'm Rich

Adrien Broner Says He Might've Ended Manny Pacquiao's Career

Adrien Broner says he'd LOVE to fight Manny Pacquiao again ... but isn't sure it'll happen because after he thinks he may have injured Pac-Man so badly during their fight, Manny might be DONE FOREVER.

Also, Broner shows us stacks and stacks of money ... like a lot of money ... guy claims to be very, very, economically stable.

Our broke asses got Broner at LAX on his way to Atlanta, where he told our destitute camera guy he was headed to ATL for Super Bowl festivities ... then he flashed the cash.

When we asked what the money was for, Broner said at least part of the haul -- $100k -- was to bet on Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, which seems like a pretty good idea.

But, when we asked him about a possible rematch with Pacquiao to attempt to avenge his loss from earlier this month -- AB suggested he might've finished Pac-Man off for good.

"Well, they say I detached his retina, so I don't know if he gonna box again. I hope so though."

There were early reports that Pacquiao did, in fact, suffer a detached retina during the bout -- but his camp has since refuted those claims ... saying the injury was nothing more than a scratched cornea.

If true, a detached retina is a possible career ender for a boxer. A scratched cornea, not so much.

Right or wrong ... Broner's still rich.