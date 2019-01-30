Jerry Rice Rockin' All 3 Super Bowl Rings In ATL

Jerry Rice Rockin' All 3 Super Bowl Rings In Atlanta

Breaking News

Jerry Rice is flexin' HARD in Atlanta -- rocking all 3 of his Super Bowl rings ... plus his Hall of Fame ring!!!

The 56-year-old NFL legend flossed his hardware on the plane to ATL -- just another classic Rice humblebrag.

Of course, Rice and the 49ers won Super Bowl 23, 24 and 29 ... with Jerry being named MVP of 23 with some insane receiving stats -- 11 catches for 215 yards and a TD.

Super Bowl week is funny when it comes to former NFL stars -- who often bust out their accolades to show off to other players and fans.

Jerry has been on a self-PR push lately -- remember, over the summer he went onstage with Charles Barkley at a charity event in Lake Tahoe and told the crowd, "I'm the f*cking best football player of all time."

He might be right.

Rice was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010 and is widely regarded as the best WR ever.

As for best overall player ... Rice might be watching him play QB this weekend.