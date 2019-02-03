Deion Branch S.B. Betting Advice ... 'Take The Over!'

Deion Branch's Super Bowl Betting Advice, 'Take The Over!'

EXCLUSIVE

A former Super Bowl MVP is offering up FREE advice for all you degenerates out there ... 'cause Deion Branch says take the OVER on Sunday!!!

The ex-Patriots star tells TMZ Sports his former team will beat the Rams in Super Bowl XLIII ... and the score will be around 31-27.

Translation ... that 56.5 over/under that Vegas set is EASY MONEY!!!

"It'll go over," the ex-NFL receiver guarantees ... "All the people who are betting, take the over."

If you're into prop bets ... Deion's got some advice for you there too -- saying Tom Brady WILL be the MVP of the game.

And, if you want to live life dangerously and bet on an underdog to win the award over TB12 ... Branch even has the guy for you there too!!!

BTW ... Deion is confident the Pats are gonna win 'cause he knows Brady just won't let New England lose.

In fact -- he told us a hilarious story where Tom couldn't even handle losing to him in a game of ping pong!!!