Blake Griffin Sued Your Dog Bit Me, Bad!

2/12/2019 9:19 AM PST

Blake Griffin Sued After Dog Allegedly Bites Man at Fancy L.A. Restaurant

EXCLUSIVE

Blake Griffin's dog is a violent menace -- so says an L.A. man who claims the Detroit Pistons star's pooch bit the crap out of him at a fancy restaurant ... and now he's suing. 

The man behind the suit is Emmanuel Aframian -- who claims he was dining at A Votre Sante restaurant back in June 2018 when Griffin's "vicious" dog attacked him out of nowhere. 

Aframian says he suffered real injuries from the attack which required expensive medical care -- and he thinks Griffin should have to cover all the bills ... plus other damages. 

And, Aframian says Blake KNEW his dog had a history of biting random people -- so he should have taken proper steps to make sure he protected the public from his ferocious canine. 

He's also going after the restaurant -- saying it had a duty to protect customers. 

Aside from physical injuries, Aframian says he's also suffered -- and continues to suffer -- from "severe emotional harm."

FYI, Griffin signed a $171 MILLION contract extension in 2018. 

Back before he went to Detroit, Griffin played for the Clippers for years and still spends a bunch of time in L.A. 

