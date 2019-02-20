Priyanka Chopra Missed Meghan's Baby Shower ... But They're Still Besties

Priyanka Chopra Missed Meghan Markle's Baby Shower, But They're Still BFFs

EXCLUSIVE

Priyanka Chopra couldn't make it to Meghan Markle's baby shower -- a sure sign there's trouble in paradise for close pals ... normally, anyway, but these 2 are a different breed o' BFF.

Sources close to Priyanka tell TMZ ... the actress did NOT make it to Meghan's NYC baby shower -- despite reports to the contrary -- and it's because she was stuck working in Los Angeles.

We're told Priyanka was bogged down on the left coast with meetings for a book she's writing.

It's been a while since Priyanka and Meghan have been able to find time for each other.

Priyanka crossed the pond for Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding last summer, but Meghan wasn't there when Priyanka and Nick Jonas tied the knot in India.

We're told Meghan's December schedule simply didn't align with Priyanka and Nick's nearly endless stream of wedding receptions. The Duchess of Sussex has a ton of obligations ... and being pregnant further complicates her social schedule.

Despite the missed connections ... we're told Priyanka and Meghan's friendship hasn't changed, and they still talk regularly. No issues here!