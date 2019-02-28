Ex-NFL Coach Mike McCarthy Investigated Over 'Verbal Tirade' ... at High School Game

Ex-NFL Coach Mike McCarthy Investigated Over 'Verbal Tirade' at High School

Breaking News

Ex-Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is under fire after officials say they have video of the 55-year-old berating officials at his stepson's high school basketball game.

McCarthy was allegedly pissed off at the referees after his stepson's Notre Dame Academy lost to Pulaski High on Tuesday night ... and followed the refs as they left the court.

Officials say McCarthy went on a "verbal tirade" -- using inappropriate language to rip the refs.

Officials have filed an "abuse against contest officials" complaint against McCarthy and the school is investigating.

Footage captured by the school district shows a man -- identified as McCarthy -- following the refs and yelling at them.

Pulaski athletic director Janel Batten explained it this way -- "This parent chose to follow the officials and berate them, which is clearly unacceptable."

"Some things were said, some language was used that we don't want in our gym, unsportsmanlike language," she told WLUK.

McCarthy has reportedly been a regular at his stepson's basketball games this season.

McCarthy coached the Packers from 2006 to 2018 -- leading the Cheeseheads to a Super Bowl victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011.

He was fired last year after reported tension between him and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

McCarthy was angling to coach the New York Jets -- but they went with Adam Gase instead.