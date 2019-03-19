Nicki Minaj I'm Not a Married Woman ... Despite Calling Boyfriend 'Husband'

Nicki Minaj Didn't Marry Boyfriend, Despite Calling Him 'Husband'

EXCLUSIVE

Nicki Minaj did not secretly walk down the aisle with bad boy boyfriend Kenneth Petty, despite recently referring to him as her "husband."

As you know ... the rumors started kicking into overdrive after Nicki called her new man her "husband" on the latest episode of "Queen Radio."

Sources close to Nicki tell TMZ ... she's very much in love with Kenneth, but any reports saying they're married are false ... despite what she said.

We broke the story ... the superstar rapper is considering getting hitched to Kenneth -- and they are talking marriage after just a few months of dating -- but we're told they haven't jumped the broom.

As for Kenneth's checkered history with the law, which includes convictions for first-degree attempted rape and manslaughter, we're told Nicki doesn't care about his troubled past because he treats her great ... and she's tired of people bashing him.

Bottom line ... Nicki calling Kenneth her hubby is kinda like Travis Scott calling Kylie Jenner his "wife" ... although that seems to be on shaky ground these days.