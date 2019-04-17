Rob Gronkowski Dented Lombardi Trophy Using it As a Baseball Bat

If this isn't the most Gronk story to date ...
Rob Gronkowski made sure to leave his mark on the Patriots before retiring from the NFL ... putting a HUGE dent in their 6th Lombardi trophy while trying to use it as a baseball bat.
Yes ... Gronk used a freakin' Super Bowl trophy to try to hit a baseball because ... we don't know why he would do this, actually.
It all went down when the Patriots were honored at Fenway Park before a Red Sox game earlier this month ... when players like Gronk and Julian Edelman were having some fun and *pretending* to hit baseballs while using the trophy as a bat.
Gronk must've missed the memo about PRETENDING ... 'cause the dude switched up his batting stance to bunt the ball ... and he made contact.
.@RobGronkowski left a mark on this organization.— New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 17, 2019
And on the sixth Lombardi. pic.twitter.com/t5IVTyCXcA
The bunt resulted in a massive dent in ol' Vinny ... and the Patriots hilariously released a mini-mockumentary to give the play-by-play of the whole thing.
No word if the Patriots will repair the trophy -- though we hope they don't ... it's better this way!!!