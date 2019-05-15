Kareem Hunt Wants to Apologize to Victim 'Haven't Had the Chance'

Kareem Hunt Wants to Apologize to Victim, 'Haven't Had the Chance'

Breaking News

Kareem Hunt says he has NOT directly apologized to the victim in the 2018 hotel hallway attack -- but he wants to.

"I have not, but if I was to see her, I would apologize to her face," the Cleveland Browns running back told the media Wednesday.

"But, I have not had the chance to do that. I don't know any ways of contacting her. I have not."

Hunt was asked a bunch of questions about the incident -- and how he's been trying to improve as a person since TMZ Sports published the video of the attack.

Hunt says he's been going to counseling and has leaned into religion -- he's being baptized this Sunday and looks forward to the feeling of "being reborn."

The 23-year-old says he understands he's on thin ice with the Browns and feels grateful for his 2nd chance ... and vows to make the most of the opportunity.

Hunt insists he's grown as a person and has learned how to deal with his anger in a better way -- and will NOT make the same mistakes that got him in trouble in the first place.

Before Hunt took the podium, his QB, Baker Mayfield, went to bat for his new teammate -- saying he thinks Hunt is a "great kid" and when it comes to his violent past, the QB says, "Mistakes happen."

Hunt had just made his first appearance at the Cleveland Browns practice facility Wednesday -- taking part in voluntary team workouts -- and Baker, along with head coach Freddie Kitchens, were singing his praises.

"Just being around him, I think he's a great kid," Baker said ... "Ya know, mistakes happen. I can speak from personal experience."

Baker is clearly referring to his own Feb. 2017 incident when he tried running from police and got rocked by a cop who hit him with a perfect form tackle.

As for Kareem, TMZ Sports broke the story ... the former Kansas City Chiefs star was captured on video shoving, bull-rushing and kicking a woman during an altercation at a Cleveland hotel back in February 2018.

Hunt was also accused of being involved in at least 2 other violent incidents -- including an assault on a man at an Ohio resort in June 2018 and another incident at a nightclub in January 2018.

The Chiefs cut Hunt in November 2018 -- hours after we published the hotel video -- and he was picked up by the Browns a few months later.

The NFL punished Hunt with an 8-game suspension, which he'll serve in the 2019 season.

But, Hunt has clearly been making a good impression on his new teammates and coaches.

Mayfield said he spoke with Kareem's old Chiefs' teammates -- including Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, who vouched for the running back.

"They speak very highly of him," Mayfield said ... "So, I think that's really important, and it's been pretty important for him to be here too."

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens was also high on Hunt on Wednesday ... saying he believes Kareem is doing the best he can to become a better person off the field.

"I love Kareem," Kitchens says. "What I really love more than anything about Kareem is he's handling his business off the field."

"He's continuing to try to be the person he wants to be and that everybody here wants him to be and we're going to continue to support him in every way possible to do that."

"Kareem's out in the community now every week. He's either involved in the community or he's actually doing some hosting events in the community trying to reach out to kids who could be heading down the same path."

Originally Published -- 10:41 AM PT