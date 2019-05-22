Kellen Winslow Jr. Second Rape Accuser ... He Threatened to Murder Me Too

Kellen Winslow's 2nd Rape Accuser Claims He Threatened to Murder Her Too

A second woman just testified that ex-NFL star Kellen Winslow Jr. threatened to murder her while raping her in 2018 ... echoing allegations from another woman who testified Tuesday.

The 58-year-old woman -- identified as Jane Doe #2 in court -- alleges Winslow picked her up on May 18, 2018 in the San Diego area in order to take her on a coffee date.

But, instead of getting drinks at a nearby cafe ... she says Winslow pulled over on the side of the road in a remote area and raped her.

She claims during the act, he put his hands around her neck and said, "'If you scream,' I don't know if it was, 'I'll choke you to death' or 'I'll murder you.'"

The woman says after Kellen was finished ... he drove her away from the area and again threatened to kill her "if you tell anyone."

The woman says she thought she was going to die multiple times during the encounter, telling the court Wednesday, "I was very afraid. The whole time I thought I was never going to get out alive."

Remember, on Tuesday, another woman using the alias Jane Doe #1 told a similar story -- claiming Winslow picked her up while hitchhiking in 2018 and violently raped her before threatening to kill her if she told anyone.

Winslow has been in court all week facing his accusers -- he's been charged with multiple felonies including kidnapping and forcible rape. If convicted on all counts, he faces life in prison.

For his part, Kellen has denied all of the allegations.