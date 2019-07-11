Todd Gurley Sips on $3,000 Booze at Fancy L.A. Party
7/11/2019 5:23 PM PT
Todd Gurley was the life of the party at a swanky event in Beverly Hills this week ... sippin' on expensive booze and posing with even more expensive luxury cars!!
The L.A. Rams superstar was celebrating his cover of the Haute Living Los Angeles magazine at Mr. C on Monday ... and everybody in attendance was drinking Louis XIII cognac -- which runs around $3,000 a bottle!!
If that ain't enough ... the main centerpiece decoration of the party was a Rolls-Royce Phantom, which starts at around 450k!! Oh yeah, and Gurley also pulled up to the party in a different Rolls for good measure.
The 24-year-old was gifted a custom piece of artwork by artist Crime ... which featured cool details about TG's life on and off the field.
Gurley's NFL friends, Chris Long and Jay Ajayi, came through for support ... and looking at the pics, it probably wasn't very challenging to get them to stop by.
