Rams' Sean McVay Todd Gurley's Knee Will Be Good In 2019

Rams' Sean McVay Says Todd Gurley's Knee Will Be Good In 2019

EXCLUSIVE

Great news, Rams fans ... your star running back, Todd Gurley, is doing great and should return to form in 2019, this according to head coach Sean McVay.

McVay and a bunch of his star players went out to the United Way's HomeWalk 5K to raise money to end homelessness in L.A. ... everyone from Aaron Donald to Johnny Hekker rolled through.

"It's great, man," McVay said about the event ... "We got a lot of players out here today."

So, what about Gurley? He wasn't at the event ... but everyone there was talking about him -- wondering how he's doing after a bizarre end to the 2018 season.

Remember, Gurley was killing it last year for most of the season ... then fell off hard in the playoffs and barely contributed in the Super Bowl. There were rumblings that he jacked up his knee bad.

But, McVay didn't seem worried over the weekend -- telling us Gurley's knee is "doing good" -- he expects him to be fine when the season starts.

We hope he's right ... but things didn't seem great when we saw Todd limping around L.A. back in April.

Earlier this month, Gurley was asked about reports that he's suffering from a degenerative knee condition -- but he didn't confirm or deny ... saying, "All I can focus on is how I’m doing right now."