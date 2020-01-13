Montae Nicholson Investigation, Woman Died Of Accidental Fentanyl Overdose

Exclusive Getty Composite

The woman who died after being taken to the hospital by NFL player Montae Nicholson passed away due to an accidental fentanyl overdose ... TMZ Sports has learned.

We broke the story, back on Nov. 14, Nicholson and a friend found 21-year-old Julia Crabbe "foaming at the mouth" in Nicholson's Ashburn, Virginia home after a night out.

According to police documents, Nicholson and the friend took Crabbe to a nearby hospital ... where she was later pronounced dead.

Now, TMZ Sports has learned Crabbe's death has been ruled an accident ... a spokesperson for the county medical examiner tells us Crabbe died of "fentanyl intoxication."

FYI, the CDC characterizes fentanyl as an opioid pain reliever that is "50 to 100 times more potent than morphine."

In court docs, obtained by TMZ Sports in November, cops say they found pills, weed and "foil with residue" when they searched Nicholson's home the day after the incident.

But, it's important to note the docs did NOT identify who the drugs belonged to. Cops tell us the investigation is still open and ongoing.

As for Nicholson's role in it all ... Crabbe's family has blasted the 23-year-old since the death, with Crabbe's mother, Michelle Ross, saying Nicholson "could have done more" to save Julia's life.

Ross and other members of Crabbe's family protested at both Redskins games and practices this season.