Rihanna Rips Fans Begging for New Album, Disses President Trump

Rihanna's had it up to here with fans begging for her new album while she's busy trying to help people during the pandemic ... and she's calling out President Trump too.

RiRi got heated Friday night while finally addressing the near-constant clamoring online for her to drop a new record. It's clearly getting to her, because she said, "If one of y'all motherf**kers ask me about the album one more time when I'm trying to save the world, unlike y'all President..."

Rihanna paused for dramatic effect before adding ... "On sight!"

The singer was on Instagram Live, and clearly more interested in discussing her efforts to help domestic violence victims -- cases have spiked during coronavirus quarantines. As we reported, she teamed with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to donate $4.2 million to the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles ... to support domestic violence shelters.

The dig at Trump is no surprise ... Rihanna's been very vocal about her hatred for him -- dating all the way back to his comments about Colin Kaepernick.

As for the album, fans got a taste a couple weeks ago when Rihanna featured on a new PartyNextDoor track -- and she has been in the studio working on her own new music.